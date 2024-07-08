Arunachal: Two Anti-Mega Dam Activists detained by Police

ITANAGAR- The recent arrest of two anti-mega dam activists from Arunachal Pradesh, Ebo Mili and Dungge Apang, has sparked widespread concern and calls for justice among human rights advocates and environmentalists alike.

Mili and Apang known for their tireless efforts to protect the indigenous rights and ecological balance of Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly detained on July 8, ahead of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the Northeastern state.

Mili, a resident of Roing and associated with the North East Human Rights (NEHR) was taken into custody at 08.50 am on Monday while Apang, the convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) was apprehended at Niti Vihar Police Station at 12 pm.

Mili supposed to hand over a memorandum to Khattar at the Itanagar Secretariat, according to the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum (SIFF). However, before that meeting, Itanagar Police summoned them to a police station in the state capital and detained him.

Ebo Mili, a human rights lawyer from the Idu Mishmi tribal community in Roing, has been a vocal critic of large-scale dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh, which he argues pose significant threats to the region’s fragile ecosystems and the livelihoods of indigenous communities. His advocacy has been instrumental in raising awareness about the potential environmental and social impacts of these projects, garnering both local and international support.

After detaining Mili, the police also summoned Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) convenor Dungge Apang and detained him.

The ICR police confirmed the development. “We do have the activists in preventive custody. We are now conducting a thorough enquiry on the matter and will issue a statement thereafter,” said a senior police officer.

However, the police further clarified that no arrests were made, and both individuals were released after completing legal formalities.

“This preventive action was taken to maintain public order and the cooperation of the public is highly appreciated,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), Dibang Resistance, and North East Human Rights (NEHR) have formally expressed strong opposition to the proposed 11,000 MW Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project (USMP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

While both the Union and Arunachal Pradesh governments are vigorously pursuing the construction of dams, the state’s people are raising concerns about dam building.

In a letter to Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, the organisations argued that the massive dam threatens their ancestral lands and delicate ecosystems, describing the project as a potential disaster for the region’s environment and its people.

Union minister Lal is currently on an official tour of Itanagar.