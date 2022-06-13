Arunachal

Arunachal: Wancho Council members calls on the Governor

The Governor advised the Wancho Council to persuade the misguided Wancho insurgent youths to join back to the mainstream.

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: Wancho Council members calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The members of Wancho Council, the apex body Wancho community, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th June 2022. They discussed about impact of insurgency, security, recruitment of Wancho youth in the Police and Army and promotion of entrepreneurship and startups.

The Governor appreciated the Wancho Council for their Rally against kidnapping like activities of the insurgents and said that the people have to rise against militancy to facilitate development in their area. He said that the Council also has to ensure that the fund given for development must be used on the ground for the intended purpose.

The Governor said that the Constitution of India has given separate individual identity to the Wancho community and they should not surrender the proud Wancho identity to NSCN (IM) motivated communities. He called upon the community leaders to motivate the youth to go for entrepreneurship and pursue ‘Start Up’ schemes.

The Wancho youth must not sit idle indefinitely wait for government jobs. Instead they should stand on their own feet through pisiculture, horticulture, loin loom, handicrafts and other self –employment avenues and work hard to become capable of providing jobs for other youth, the Governor said.

The Governor advised the Wancho Council to persuade the misguided Wancho insurgent youths to join back to the mainstream and make use of the government rehabilitation package for rehabilitation and earning a respectable livelihood. He asked them to consult their people and meet him in a month’s time with their village leaders with coverall proposals for bringing the underground Wancho youths back to the mainstream.

Earlier, the Wancho Council members led by their President Sompha Wangsa, shared their problems, including security issues.

June 13, 2022
