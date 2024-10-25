ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

He successfully secured the 1st position at the National Bench Powerlifting Championship, 2024 held in Hyderabad.

Last Updated: October 25, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

NAMSAI-   Chow Rajing Mungyak, resident of Namsai, has achieved outstanding success at the National Powerlifting Championship held on, 24 October 2024, in Hyderabad. Competing on the national stage, Chow Rajing earned two medals: a Gold Medal in Bench Press and a Bronze Medal in Deadlift. His victory speak volumes about his hard work and dedication.

He successfully secured the 1st position at the National Bench Powerlifting Championship, 2024 held in Hyderabad. Rajing also secures 3rd Position at National DL Powerlifting Championship 2024 in the weight category 52kg and T-3 age category.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Congratulating to Rajing, Dy CM Chowna Mein posted on X “ Congratulations to Chow Rajing Mungyak from Namsai for his outstanding achievement in securing 1st place in the 52kg category at the National Bench Powerlifting Championship held in Hyderabad. Additionally, his 3rd place finish in the National Deadlift Powerlifting Championship exemplifies his strength, dedication, and perseverance.

Also Read- Tawang Marathon 2024, here is the list of Winners

May you continue to achieve even greater heights and motivate the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to chase their dreams with the same passion and perseverance. Best wishes for all your future endeavors! Mein’s post said.

Chow Rajing Mungyak  also  clinched Gold (52 Sub Jr category) at the S. B. D. 5th State Powerlifting Championship held in Itanagar on month of October, 2024.

Our best wishes for his future endeavors as he continue to bring laurels and inspire more youths to pursue their aspirations.

Tags
Last Updated: October 25, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Honors Medal Winners of State-Level Red Run Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Honors Medal Winners of State-Level Red Run Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Concludes National Sports Day-2024 Celebrations

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Concludes National Sports Day-2024 Celebrations

Arunachal: 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrates National Sports Day

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrates National Sports Day

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates Youth Festival ‘Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon'

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates Youth Festival ‘Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon’

Arunachal: District level Badminton Tournament kicks start at Longding

Arunachal: District level Badminton Tournament kicks start at Longding

Arunachal: AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago visits Longding

Arunachal: AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago visits Longding

Arunachal: Independence Day Football Tournament 2024 Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: Independence Day Football Tournament 2024 Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: Inter-School Badminton Competition of Tawang block concludes

Arunachal: Inter-School Badminton Competition of Tawang block concludes

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button