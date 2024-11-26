Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun police arrested four individual on charge of a snatching incident. This is informed by Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On 20 Nov, 2024, a verbal complaint was received at Naharlagun Police Station regarding an incident in which three unknown miscreants forcibly searched a woman’s bag for cash and valuables.

Acting swiftly on the information, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, and his team responded promptly and arrested one accused, identified as Bomge Lombi (22 years), on the spot.

A case was registered vide Naharlagun PS Case No. 141/24 U/S 304(2)/60/3(5) BNS, and the investigation was entrusted to SI Niri Rama.

A dedicated team led by Inspector K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, along with SI Niri Rama, Ct. Sanu T. Raj, Ct. K. Samyor, and Ct. Nabam Yagio, worked under the supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun, conducting meticulous technical investigations.

Through a well-planned operation, the team successfully apprehended the remaining three accused on 25 Nov, 2024. The arrested individuals are identified as, Guchi Taking (28 years), Simson Taggu (24 years) and Ganbahadur Rai (27 years) .

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, urged the public to report such incidents to the police promptly. He assured that the Naharlagun Police remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of the citizens.

For any assistance, the public is encouraged to reach out to the following contacts: