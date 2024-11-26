Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards Ceremony held at Longding

LONGDING- District Education Department Longding District organized Award Ceremony for Meritorious Students from Classes-III to XII under the aegis of Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards for the Academic Session-2023-24 at Conference Hall of Circuit House Longding on 26th Nov’2024.

The Awards consisting of Cash Prizes, Certificates and Mementoes were given away to Meritorious Students by Jongge Yirang, DDSE Longding, Emin Rumi, Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School Longding and Bekir Nyorak, Deputy Commissioner Longding in presence of Students, Parents, Head of Schools and Officials of Education Department.

In his Key note address, Jongge Yirang, DDSE Longding congratulated the Achievers, parents and the respective Head of Schools from which the Meritorious students were selected. He said “Credit must be given to the teachers of those schools for properly guiding the students”. He was also optimistic that the same tempo shall be continued by all the schools.

In his speech, Bekir Nyorak Deputy Commissioner Longding extended thankfulness to Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for rolling out such scheme in the gear of Education under the aegis of Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards for Achievers.

This initiative has encouraged the young generation with everlasting impact in the young minds. He also advised the students to maintain this tempo in their future endeavor for achieving their goals. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Teachers and parents and expressed his hope that teachers of Longding District work harder and wins the confidence of Parents & Society in the days to come.

The programme was successfully ended with reading of Preamble by all the participants as a part of Celebration of Constitutional Day of Constitution of India.