Arunachal

Arunachal: Science, Maths and Arts Exhibition held at PM Shri School JNV Tawang

Last Updated: November 26, 2024
TAWANG-  M Shri Schoold JNV Tawang, hosted a spectacular Maths, Science and Arts Exhibition, in the academic block of the Vidyalaya, showcasing the creative talents of its students. The event was inaugurated by Sang Khandu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Tawang and M L Meena, Principal JNV Tawang.

The exhibition featured an impressive array of 50 working models related to scientific principles, explaining theoretical maths, and Tinkering projects. Additionally, 50 artistic creations of students associated with the Arts camp were showcased.

The students of PM Shri School JNV Tawang took active part in the exhibition, explaining the functioning of their exhibits to the guests.

The Maths Science and Arts exhibition aimed to encourage students to think creatively, develop problem-solving skills, and showcase their talents. The event successfully achieved its objective, providing a platform for students to demonstrate their innovative projects and artistic creations.

The Maths Science and Arts exhibition at PM SHRI SCHOOL JNV Tawang was a resounding success, showcasing the creative talents of its students. The event highlighted the importance of encouraging innovation, creativity, and critical thinking among students.

The exhibition was also attended by several dignitaries, which included Thuthan Wanchu, Block Education Officer (BEO) Hqs Tawang, Tenzin Monpa, Public leader,Tadar Nyakpu, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD)Other officials Parents and guardians of the students

The Exhibition concluded with the Vote of thanks by T P Praveen, PGT English of Vidyalaya

