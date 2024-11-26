Arunachal: LIFE- Initiative launched to honour Educators and Students in Leparada

BASAR- In a landmark event aimed at celebrating educational excellence, the local MLA, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, launched her flagship initiative – LIFE (Leparada Inspirational Figures in Education) for the academic session 2023-24. The program, focusing on CBSE Class X and XII categories, seeks to recognize the dedication of teachers and inspire students to achieve greater success.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, herself the daughter of a teacher, spoke passionately about the often-overlooked efforts of educators. “Having grown up witnessing the relentless hard work of my parents, I understand the sacrifices and dedication required of teachers.

LIFE is my way of acknowledging their contributions and motivating them to continue shaping our future leaders. This initiative also serves to inspire students to strive for excellence,” she remarked. She further emphasized that future editions of LIFE will expand to include primary and secondary level educators and students, ensuring a broader platform for recognition and encouragement.

The launch event held at Basar was attended by notable dignitaries including DC Leparada Atul Tayeng, SP Leparada Thupten Jambey, DDSE Leparada Pubi Lombi along with other Heads of Departments, senior citizens, public leaders, parents and elders joining a large audience of teachers and students in celebrating the initiative.

DC Atul Tayeng praised the LIFE initiative, calling it a transformative step towards fostering a culture of recognition and motivation in education. He highlighted the importance of appreciating educators’ efforts and motivating students to pursue academic excellence.

DDSE Pubi Lombi, in his address urged the teachers to continue striving for improved outcomes in future academic sessions, emphasizing that quality education is the foundation of community development.

This year’s LIFE awards honoured 102 outstanding individuals, including both teachers and students. Categories for teachers focused on metrics such as achieving student pass percentage above 70% and overall best performance in the district. The students too were acknowledged for their exceptional academic achievements in the Class X and XII CBSE board examinations, encouraging them to continue excelling in their educational journey.

The event concluded on an optimistic note with Smt. Nyabi Jini Dirchi reiterating her commitment to expanding the scope of LIFE. She envisions the initiative as a cornerstone for fostering educational growth in Leparada, inspiring both educators and students to aim higher.

With its debut, the LIFE initiative has set a strong precedent for recognizing and nurturing the potential within the district. It is a promising step towards creating a robust educational ecosystem in Leparada, reflecting the commitment of the district’s leadership to uplift education standards. The LIFE initiative not only celebrates achievements but also ignites hope for a brighter and more inclusive future for education in the region.