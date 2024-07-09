Arunachal: 2 Govt employees with Suspected Heroin arrested by Itanagar Capital Police

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Capital Police has arrested two state government employees, including a police constable, who were found in possession of narcotics drugs in Gohpur area, informed Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP Itanagar.

The operation, led by Dy SP Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, Inspector N Nishant, OC Chimpu PS, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, and supported by ASI Manish Kumar, Lady Constables Inya Gadi and Sita Nacho, Constables Pura Tamo, Marge Lona, and Tsering Bapu, along with CRPF personnel, resulted in the recovery of 27 vials of suspected heroin, SP said.

After receiving an input on 08th July, 2024 from a reliable source, about the suspected drug peddling in the Gohpur area, SP Itanagar sent a team under SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi to Gohpur for reconnaissance. A strategic trap was laid, and the team successfully apprehended two individuals on NH-415, in Gohpur.

The One individual identified as Chow Molaping Mansai ( 38 ), resident of Kherem village of Namsai district and presently serving as a constable in 2nd IRBN. Mansai presently residing at Backside of DC Office, Chandranagar, Itanagar.

The second one is identified as Godak Tatak ( 39 ) resident of Village Radum, of Kamle district, presently serving as a caretaker in the APEDA office. Presently residing at Backside Punjabi Dhaba, Yagamso Colony in Itanagar.

During the search, 10 plastic vials containing heroin (1.4 grams), 06 empty plastic vials, and 02 metallic foils were recovered from Chow Molaping Mansai.

Based on their statements, a further search of Godak Tatak’s rented house led to the recovery of 17 vials containing heroin (2.5 grams) and one empty vial.

A case has been registered under Chimpu PS Case No. 48/24 under Sections 21(a)/29 of the NDPS Act, and SI SK Jha assigned to investigate.