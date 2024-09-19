Arunachal: Woman among 2 drug peddlers held with heroin in Banderdewa

NAHALAGUN- During a campaign “ Operation Dawn” launched against drug mafia, the Banderdewa police arrested two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman on Wednesday, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking under “Operation Dawn,” Banderdewa Police on September 18, 2024 apprehended two individuals involved in the illicit drug trade. This operation was conducted based on credible intelligence about a significant narcotics transaction, the SP said.

The operation was led by a dedicated team from Banderdewa Police comprising Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, ASI L.P. Mema, Ct. Tade Bomdom, L/Ct Kago Yamung, and L/Ct R. Devi under the supervision of Paul Jerang, SDPO Naharlagun, and Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Majibur Rehman (44) and his wife Mrs Anuwara Begum(35), resident of Mohguli village, Charmara PS, Nowboicha District, Lakhimpur (Assam).

Also Read- Banderdewa Police Arrests Kidnapper from Sikkim

A search conducted in the presence of Oli Koyu, Special Judicial Magistrate (NDPS), resulted in the discovery of a soap case containing 13.03 gm of pink powder, suspected to be heroin, in the possession of Mrs Anuwara Begum.

Both individuals have been arrested and taken into custody for further investigation under Banderdewa PS Case No. 60/2024 U/s 21(b) NDPS Act.