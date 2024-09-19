Arunachal: RRU Conducts Disaster Management Mock Drill

PASIGHAT- Rashtriya Raksha University, (RRU) Pasighat Campus, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), organized a Disaster Management Mock Drill and Awareness Programme to enhance disaster preparedness among students, faculty, and staff.

Inspector Phuleshwar Lahon and his team from the 12th Battalion, NDRF Itanagar, stage a realistic mock drill simulating emergency scenarios and essential rescue operations.

Participants were trained in critical skills such as first aid, evacuation procedures, and effective crisis communication.

The programme emphasized the importance of coordinated action during emergencies, reflecting the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of resilience and community safety.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where NDRF officials addressed queries, further deepening participants’ understanding of disaster management protocols.