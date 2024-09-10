Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- General Officer Commanding (GOC), 4 Corps Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th September 2024. They discussed the strategic importance of the State, vibrant border village programme and focused on the key security issues of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor commended the Indian Army for its long-standing role in ensuring peace and thereby expediting the developmental process. He emphasized the collaborative effort of both the armed forces and the civil administration to bring progress and prosperity to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor advised the 4 Corps General Officer Commanding to strengthen the bonhomie between the local population and the armed forces.

He suggested the GOC conduct goodwill missions, provide assistance in the health sector and prepare local youth in remote villages for recruitment rallies.

4 Corps GOC assured the Governor of every effort to contribute towards the development and growth of Arunachal Pradesh.