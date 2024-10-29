Arunachal: Program for Igu-Tamro Instituition Launched at Roing and Koronu

ROING- In a landmark effort to promote the Igu-Tamro Institution (the shamanistic practices of Idu Mishmi) at Roing and Koronu, a program was officially launched at Mipi Pene Centre today. Supported by the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS) Bharat, this noble initiative is collaboratively implemented by the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) and Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS).

The launching event was graced by the Former Governor Pondicherry and former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mukut Mithi, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and LDV DC Mrs Soumya Saurabh as the Guests of Honour.

In his address, Mukut Mithi expressed deep gratitude to ICCS (the parent body of RIWATCH) and IMCLS for their efforts in implementing Igu-Tamro Institution to safeguard the endangered Shamanistic practices of Idu Mishmis and revive the declining number of shamans.

Mopi Mihu, in his remarks, underscored the importance of preserving the community’s unique shamanistic traditions. “It is our responsibility to ensure that our shamanism practices and ancestral heritage are preserved because this institution is a vital aspect of our identity and that must be sustained”, he remarked.

Mutchu Mithi, in his speech, assured his unwavering support for the cause, adding that he will always support the initiatives of Idu Mishmi Society in every possible way, including financial support, to ensure that our culture is cherished, prospered and preserved.

RIWATCH Executive Director, Vijay Swami voiced his deep concern about the decline in the number of Idu Mishmi shamans and cited through his PPT that declining number of Shamans is happening all over the world, for various reasons.

The ICCS is putting its efforts in supporting such initiatives in many South Asian and South American countries. And this initiative is for imparting training to 40 Tamros during a period of five years.

To further these efforts, Roing and Koronu have been selected to host specialized workshops on the Igu-Tamro tradition. These workshops will provide a dedicated platform for learning and preserving the sacred practices.

This program underscores a committed initiative to safeguard the region’s cultural legacy, by ICCS, RIWATCH, IMCLS, working jointly to ensure these traditions endure for generations to come.