Arunachal: Technology Week and RHWE activities culminated at satellite village Mebo

PASIGHAT- The Technology Week organized by KVK East Siang in collaboration with the College of Horticulture & Forestry, CAU (I), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, and the 3 month village attachment program of RHWE students of CHF at satellite village Mebo concluded on 29th October, 2024.

The event was graced by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District; Dr. B.N. Hazarika, Dean of CHF, Pasighat; Dr. B.R. Phukan, Professor at CHF, Pasighat; as well as Gaon Buras and KVK staff members.

In his address, Tayi Taggu highlighted the significance of knowledge exchange between farmers and the institution, emphasizing the importance of cross-learning, understanding, and marketing strategies for farmers.

He urged that such programs should be oriented toward national interest, particularly benefiting youth, and stressed the need for farmers to adopt technological advancements.

Dr. B.N. Hazarika spoke about the latest technological benefits available to farmers through KVK’s support, underscoring Kendra’s role in facilitating technology adoption.

The Gaon Bura expressed appreciation for the students’ assistance with agricultural activities, hoping for continued collaboration between the college, KVK, and the local community on similar projects in the future.

Inspired by the knowledge shared by the KVK and College, villagers were also able to establish nutritional gardens with the abled guidance of the RHWE students.

The exhibition was witnessed by farmers, students of higher secondary school and rural youth. Models and flex of different technologies were prepared and showcased during the exhibition for easy understanding of the participants.

The villagers felt that the 3 months RHWE programme in Mebo village provided an immersive, hands-on learning experience that introduced students to the practical and cultural nuances of rural horticulture.

Over these months, the farmers also benefited from the students through various learning sessions on topics such as pest and disease control, different methods and techniques of plant propagation, composting processes, animal husbandry, and other agricultural and horticultural practices.