Arunachal: 7th state level Hangpan Dada memorial tournament begins in Namsai

NAMSAI- The 7th edition state level Hangpan Dada memorial tournament for football and volleyball (u-16 boys and girls) was officially inaugurated today by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, here in Namsai.

In his inaugural speech, Mein paid tribute to Ashoka chakra awardee Hangpan dada and honoured his sacrifices.

While apprising the crowd about the upcoming football stadiums in Namsai and chowkham, he highlighted about the endeavours and initiatives that are being taken for the upliftment of the youths in sports.

Guest of Honour, Minister of Health & WRD, Biyuram Wahge apprised the government’s declaration of this year as the “Year of Youth” and urged participants to embrace sportsmanship, team spirit, and discipline throughout the tournament.

Kento Jini, Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, encouraged the young athletes to hone their skills and consider sports as a viable professional path. He apprised the gathering about the policies, and benefits available for national and international medalist in sports.

The 7th edition state level hangpan dada football and volleyball tournament(u-16 boys and girls) is being held in Namsai from 04th oct 2024 till 14th oct’2024 wherein around 1400 participants from 24 districts are participating.

Mrs Dasangla Pul, Minister, WCD, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA cum Advisor to Minister RWD and Sports & Youth Affairs, Likha Soni, MLA-Lekang, Ninong Ering, MLA-Pasighat West, Mahesh Chai, MLA-Tezu, Mopi Mihu, MLA-Anini, Punyyo Apum, MLA-Dambuk, Abu Tayeng, Secretary Sports, C R Khampa, DC Namsai, Tadar Appa, Director (Sports) and host of other dignitaries were alse present on this occasion.