Arunachal

The event was organized by the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) and was attended by key figures

Last Updated: October 4, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign launched in Tawang

Tawang- A 60-day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign for Tawang district was officially launched on October this morning, by the in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Sang Khandu, at Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang.

The event was organized by the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) and was attended by key figures, including DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, Principal of DKGCT Dr. Yeshi Gyesen, Programme Officer of DTCC Dr. Sangey Thinlay, faculty members, students, and DTCC officials.

Dr. Sangey Thinlay outlined the campaign’s objectives, which include raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco, promoting tobacco-free educational institutions, strengthening the enforcement of the COTPA Act, and creating tobacco-free villages throughout the district.

Addressing the students, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok emphasized the importance of valuing life and urged students to use their time wisely. He encouraged them to take responsibility by spreading awareness about the dangers of intoxicants, thereby contributing to a healthier society.

In his remarks, Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu highlighted the significance of the anti-tobacco pledge. He emphasized that by signing the pledge, students are taking on the responsibility to help free society from the harmful effects of tobacco and other substances. He also noted the important role students play in guiding future generations.

Following the speeches, the in-charge Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the campaign by signing the pledge board, along with other attendees.

Principal Dr. Yeshi Gyesen expressed his appreciation to DTCC Tawang for selecting the college as the venue for this important initiative. The event concluded with a PowerPoint presentation by DTCC Psychologist Lobsang Yuten, who discussed the ill effects of tobacco and other intoxicants, and responded to students’ queries.

