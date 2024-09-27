Arunachal: Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race 2024 concludes in Namsai

NAMSAI– The Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race 2024, organized by the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), concluded today at the battalion headquarters, featuring participation from 12 battalions of the Jorhat OPS (Operational Sector). The event fostered camaraderie, professionalism, and combat readiness among the troops.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Closing Ceremony as the Chief Guest and commended the CRPF for its steadfast commitment to maintaining law and order in Arunachal Pradesh and across the Nation.

“The CRPF has played an instrumental role in safeguarding our country, participating in vital law enforcement duties both domestically and internationally, including UN peacekeeping missions and disaster relief operations,” he stated.

Mein highlighted the CRPF’s rich history, tracing its establishment in 1939 as the Crown Representative’s Police and its transformation into the CRPF in 1949, largely due to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts. He underscored the significance of the Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race in promoting fitness, discipline, and coordination among the troops.

“Events like this instill a spirit of unity and enhance combat readiness” noted Mein, while commending the 186 Battalion for hosting the prestigious programme well. Mein congratulated all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm.

Also Read- Ziro Badminton Championship ends on high note

Emphasizing the importance of sports in fostering a healthy society, Mein pointed to initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, aimed at promoting physical fitness among youth.

He noted the recent success of Paralympic athletes as an inspiration for the younger generation. “GoAP is dedicated to fostering the overall growth of our youth, not only in sports but also in education and other sectors,” he added.

The 186 Battalion, raised in Nagpur in 2006 and headquartered in Namsai since 2014, plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in the Namsai, Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, and East Siang districts.

Also Read- 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed the State Government’s constant support to the CRPF and all security forces in their mission to protect the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “The discipline and morale built through such events are vital for the continued excellence of our forces. Together, we will strive for a safer and stronger Arunachal Pradesh,” he concluded.

The event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony, honoring the winning battalions for their outstanding performances during the competition.