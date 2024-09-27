Arunachal: T-20 Tennis Cricket tournament with the theme: Save wildlife for better tomorrow

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Minggenam Sirum of Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on Thursday organized an awareness programme on wildlife at village community hall in the inaugural ceremony of T-20 Tennis Cricket Tournament with the theme: Save wildlife for better tomorrow

The T-20 Tennis Cricket Tournament conducted for the entire Mebo Sub-Division villages in which 18 teams are participating. The awareness programme and bet off ceremony was attended by Kempi Ete, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat as Chief Guest, C.K. Chowpoo, Range Forest Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range, D. Ering WLS as Guest of honour and Sibo Passing, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division as Special Guest.

The programme was also witnessed by village Gaon Burahs, other village elders and students from KGBV Kiyit along with members of Minggenam Sirum led by its President, Kombang Tayeng and Organizing Chairman, Kanggo Tayeng.

During the programme, Borguli village Gaon Burah, Bidesor Perme, Clean Borguli Chairman, Kaling Tayeng and wildlife conservationist, Horinath Tayeng. All of them from host Borguli village while supporting the conservation and protection of wildlife and forest said that the Borguli village is the main land looser/donor for the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife sanctuary.

But at the same time they requested the wildlife department to clear the boundary demarcation of the sanctuary while accommodating the maximum numbers of unemployed youths of Borguli in the sanctuary.

They also appealed to the management of D. Ering WLS division for resolving a pending case with the department against the Borguli village kebang and Miijing Sirum of the village for wholehearted public support in the conservation work.

On the part of Kempi Ete, DFO, D. Ering WLS, she said that the department will try the best to win the confidence of the people by building more building measures with the fringe villages of the sanctuary.

She also urged every villager of Borguli to support the sanctuary conservation and protection works, as the sanctuary is for the public. She also assured to provide a set of Volleyball, net and posts to the village women group of Borguli for engaging the women folk in the sports for fitness.

Ete has also sponsored the winner prize of the cricket tournament of Minggenam Sirum. While Borguli WL Range, RO, C.K. Chowpoo also urged the villagers to protect and preserve the wildlife of the sanctuary.

While ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing also advised the public to cooperate the management of D. Ering WLS in conserving the rich flora & fauna of the sanctuary.

He appeal to the people to avoid hunting in order to preserve and protect wildlife, as wildlife and forest resources are rapidly declining these days due to which global warming effect is also felt and seen today.

After the wildlife awareness programme, C.K. Chowpoo, RFO Borguli Wildlife Range as Guest of Honour betted off the T-20 tennis cricket tournament played between Borguli-B team and Kiyit Musup Yameng.

In the inaugural match, Kiyit Musup Yameng team beat Borguli-B by 35 runs, man of the match was Dilen Saring from Kiyit Musup Yameng for his 5 wickets and 8 runs.

Out of 95 runs set by the Kiyit team, Borguli-B could score only 60 runs, while today’s match was cancelled due to heavy rain, informed Kombang Tayeng.