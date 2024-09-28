Arunachal: Indian Army gets new high-altitude firing range in Tawang sector

TAWANG- The Indian Army has set up a new firing range, which is helping it to practice firing of howitzers and other important weapon systems, News agency ANI reported quoting a source from the Indian Army.

“A new firing range has been opened in Arunachal Pradesh in the Tawang sector where we can fire our howitzers and test their capabilities This is the first high-altitude range and we are trying to find more ranges in other states,” the officer said in a briefing on the artillery modernisation plans of the force.

The new firing ranges for the forces have come in Arunachal Pradesh at a time when the Chinese aggression led to a situation where the two countries have been a military standoff since May-June 2020.

Speaking on the modernisation plans, the officer said that Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery are modernising at a pace like never before and as per defined timelines.

He said the Indian Army is also in the process of inducting other 155 mm gun systems to include the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun System (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS),” he said.

He said the Indian Army is soon hoping to conclude the ATAGS contract, which would be built by two development cum production partners of the DRDO.

The Lt Gen said that the trials for both the mounted gun systems and towed gun systems are likely to commence in 2025. MGS has crew and ammunition on board the vehicle and has shoot and scoot capability, Whereas TGS is a lighter and more versatile gun system.