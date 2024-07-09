ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Union Minister Piyush Goyal calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

They discussed avenues for marketing of horticulture and textile and handicrafts products of Arunachal Pradesh...............

Last Updated: July 9, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th July 2024.

They discussed avenues for marketing of horticulture and textile and handicrafts products of Arunachal Pradesh in the national and international markets and promotions of indigenous production.

The Governor said that many horticultural products, particularly Kiwi are cultivated in Arunachal Pradesh in large quantities. With assistance from the ministry, the farmers can earn a handsome amount.

He suggested the Union Minister for freight trains and cold storage to enhance the socio-economic development of the State.

The Governor also highlighted the indigenous expertise in textiles and handicrafts amongst the local community of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that this expertise is unique and exclusive, and needs assistance and promotion as it would have a huge impact on the economic development of the people, particularly womenfolk, who are traditionally engaged in weaving.

It was also agreed that skilling of youth from the State should confirm to the industries being considered for establishment in the State.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to explore various ways and means to be an active partner in the progress of the people and the State of Arunachal Pradesh from Commerce and Industry ministries.

