Arunachal: Floriculture and Beekeeping Training Kicks Off in Alubari

ALUBARI- A training programme on floriculture and beekeeping began in Alubari on Tuesday, bringing new opportunities for farmers. Funded by NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) with KVK, Namsai, the initiative aims to transform rural agriculture.

This project introduces farmers to innovative flower cultivation and beekeeping techniques, promoting diverse farming practices and boosting income. Forty farmers will receive flower seeds and beehives, gaining hands-on experience in nurturing flowers and producing high-quality honey.

Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD, emphasized the program’s role in enhancing sustainable agriculture and connecting farmers to markets. Chandan Prasad, CEO of BLCCT, thanked NABARD and highlighted the project’s potential to uplift rural livelihoods. He assured farmers of continuous support and strong market linkages.

The training featured practical sessions led by Abhinash Mazumdar, covering soil testing, marigold cultivation, pest control, irrigation, and harvesting. Farmers learned essential skills to grow flowers and maintain beehives effectively.

Key attendees included Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD and Chandan Prasad, CEO BLCCT alongside enthusiastic farmers. The event opened with a warm welcome by Shrabana Sharma, Project Coordinator setting the stage for an engaging and fruitful session.

This initiative empowers farmers, promotes sustainable agribusiness, and paves the way for better livelihoods through floriculture and beekeeping.