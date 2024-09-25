Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign kick starts at NERIST

NIRJULI- Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign kick started at NERIST with massive participation from all quarters. People could be seen collecting plastic pouches and water bottles at places like puja ground and APCCF stores to clean the area.

These areas are crowded by school children during their wait for bus after school and on arrival. Adjoining Kasturba Wan, which is densely planted with medicinal trees and plants was also cleared of weeds and unintentional plastic disposals.

Many departments, including the departments of Physics, Chemistry, Agriculture Engineering, Civil engineering, Electrical engineering, Electronics and Communication engineering have taken up massive cleaning drive to clear the departments of accumulated waste and overall sanitation.

A group of students, ably guided by Dr. Piyali Das and other faculty members cleaned the class rooms and made them sparkling before the ensuing Mid Semester examination. Similar cleaning drive was undertaken at the center for management studies, under guidance of the HoC, Dr. B. Sharma.

While, some of the cleaning activities are coordinated and guided, majority of them are unplanned and random, true to the spirit of the campaign – Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata.

The campaign will continue till 2nd October, 2024 and culminate with massive plantation drive inside NERIST campus and adjoining area.

The NSS coordinator Prof. Sandeep Singh which is also the Nodal Officer of the programme thanks the Director Prof. Narendranath S, Deans, Registrar and all faculty members, staffs, students and the public for their active participation and support of the programme.