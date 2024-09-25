Arunachal CM assures a plot of land for establishment of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Regional Centre

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured a suitable plot of land for early establishment of a Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (Central Institute of Hindi) Regional Centre in Arunachal Pradesh to the Director of the Sansthan, Prof Sunil Baburao Kulkarni.

Addressing on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Department of Hindi, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here today, which was also attended by Prof Kulkarni as a special invitee, Khandu informed that the state government’s proposal for the same has been accepted by the central government and the onus is now on the state to donate sufficient and suitable land for establishment of the institute’s regional centre.

“Arunachal Pradesh is the only state in the North East that has adopted Hindi as its lingua franca. For enhancing the quality of the language it but obvious that a regional centre of the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan is established here,” he said.

It may be noted that the Sansthan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Govt of India with its headquarters at Agra, runs eight Regional Centres – three of them in the North East viz. Guwahati, Shillong and Dimapur.

“I promise to Prof Kulkarni that the process for locating the plot of land will be started immediately,” Khandu assured.

Also Read- Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

Congratulating the Hindi Department of RGU on completion of 25 years of its existence and churning out Hindi language scholars, Khandu said that students of the department have excelled in their fields like poetry, storytelling, novel writing, etc.

“I have watched them go places and I take pride in them,” he said.

Underscoring the significance of Hindi as a language of the masses, he said that Hindi has been a deciding factor in India’s struggle for freedom.

“Hindi as the language of communication between various regions and communities, united the people to fight the British and gain Independence,” he pointed.

Also Read- Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018

In the context of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said that Hindi plays a pivotal role in uniting the diverse ethnic texture of the state.

“Yes, our Hindi may not be of the purest form but it’s the sole medium of communication between different tribes and communities of the state. All other North-eastern states have their one common language of communication except Arunachal. So we developed our own Hindi and perfectly communicate with each other. Significance of Hindi as a language in Arunachal therefore gets bigger,” he said.

Khandu encouraged RGU to take an active role in refining and polishing the Hindi spoken by the people of Arunachal.

Also Read- Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

“By enhancing it, we can further strengthen our connection with the rest of India and establish Arunachal as a significant centre for Hindi learning and promotion,” he said.

Khandu observed that the widespread use of Hindi in Arunachal has opened doors for many talented individuals in the entertainment industry, especially in Bollywood and Hindi singing reality shows on national television.

“Our command over the language has allowed Arunachalis to showcase our state’s talent on the national stage. Strengthening our Hindi language skills will continue to unlock more opportunities for our people in diverse fields across India,” the Chief Minister added.

The celebration was attended by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, officials and faculty members and RGU scholars and students.