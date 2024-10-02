Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has entered into an MoU with Capital Police, Itanagar in running the Counselling Centre at Ane’s Home, soon to be functional at the Women Police Station, Itanagar.

This initiative will provide critical psycho-social and legal aid to victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and trauma.

The objective of this MoU is to establish a collaborative framework between Capital Police and RGU at Ane’s Home, ensuring the provision of psycho-social support, legal aid and trauma counselling services to the victims of sexual abuse, domestic abuse, CCWL, missing cases and other forms of trauma and abuse.

RGU, through its volunteers from the Departments of Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies & Law, shall provide psycho-social and legal support to the victims on case to case basis.

Capital Police team led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, under the guidance of DGP, Arunachal Pradesh Anand Mohan, has envisioned and established a centre named “Ane’s Home – A Healing Centre for Trauma Victims” at Women Police Station, Itanagar designed to provide refuge, protection, and justice to victims of sexual abuse, domestic abuse, and other forms of trauma.

The Centre comprises a Library/Auditorium, Fit Centre, Child Safe Room, Legal Aid Clinic, Counselling Centre for Trauma Victims, Gym, and Cafeteria. The Centre is fully constructed and equipped with all basic amenities required for its operation.

Vice Chancellor, RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha emphasised the importance of mental health, psycho-social support and legal aid in effective delivery of criminal justice and timely assistance to most vulnerable of the clientele.

He emphasised that the collaborative effort will be one of its kind in the country towards facilitating the much needed crisis intervention in terms of well-being of victims and empathetic policing.

Registrar, Dr. N.T. Rikam acknowledged and commended the noble intentions of the Departments of Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies and Law, RGU for pro-actively coming together with Capital Police in the larger interest of victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and trafficking related cases prevalent in the state.

As per the MoU, RGU will offer crisis intervention services for victims, including mental health assessments by Department of Psychology, psycho-social support by Department of Social Work, para-legal aid by Department of Law, and policy framework for trafficking and drug dependency related issues by Department of National Security Studies, as per need.

RGU shall also aim to provide suitable training programs to build capacity, enhance the knowledge and skills of police personnel in handling child-sexual abuse and domestic violence cases, with a trauma-informed approach on time to time basis.