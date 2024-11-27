ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Rescued Indian Civet set for Release back in to the Wild in Pakke Kessang

Last Updated: November 27, 2024
PAKKE KESSANG-   A young male Small Indian Civet, rescued in June from Papu Hill in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh has been successfully translocated to a release site for acclimatisation.

Estimated to be about two-months-old at the time of rescue, the civet has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in Pakke-Kessang district, which is jointly operated by the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Wildlife Trust of India and is supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

The civet was initially housed at the Itanagar Biological Park before being transferred to CBRC in June. Upon arrival, the animal was found to be severely stressed and in poor health. Following intensive care and treatment, it has shown significant improvement, displaying a healthy appetite and normal eating habits.

The small Indian civet (Viverricula indica), is native to South and Southeast Asia and found in various habitats. Listed under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act,1972, this species is threatened by habitat loss, hunting for its musk, pelt, meat and illegal pet trade. Its perineal gland secretes a waxy civet musk which is often used in perfumes and medicines.

On November 26, the animal was relocated for acclimatisation at the release site, where it will remain for 2-3 months to adjust to the environment before being released back into the wild. Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager and Head CBRC, WTI said, “This phase of acclimatisation is crucial for the civet’s successful reintegration into its natural habitat.”

Satyaprakash Singh, IFS, DFO, Pakke Tiger Reserve lauded the efforts of the forest department and the CBRC team in providing the necessary care to the civet. Shifting the animal to the core of Pakke Tiger Reserve is a crucial step towards its eventual release and reintegration into the wild ecosystem.

CBRC, established in 2002, is an essential facility for the rehabilitation of Asiatic black bears and other wildlife in distress. Over the years, the centre has successfully rehabilitated more than 60 orphaned bear cubs, returning them to the wild. The centre continues to work in close partnership with the forest department to rescue and rehabilitate a range of wildlife species across Arunachal Pradesh.

