Arunachal: Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Swachh Bharat Diwas, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on 2nd October 2024.

The Governor greeted the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He expressed his hope that the occasion will continue to inspire all to carry forward Gandhi ji’s message of cleanliness. He said that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi made it practically a Jan Andolan (People’s Movement) with his foresightedness and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Governor, while commending the people for their participation in the cleanliness drives throughout Arunachal Pradesh said that the endeavour of all Arunachalis is a befitting tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the Safai Abhiyan will facilitate a healthy environment and robust mind, contributing to Viksit Bharat.

The Governor emphasized that a clean environment will ensure positive vibes and minds, which will positively impact the individual and society. He stressed that cleaning should be a routine affair, which is always there in our culture and traditions.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, which is bestowed with enormous tourism potential, is striving to become a Tourist State. Therefore, the people, particularly the officials, community leaders and youth of the State must contribute towards preserving the pristine environment, its flora and fauna. They must take preventive measures, with a ‘Nation First’ spirit to conserve it for posterity.

Also Read- Gandhi Jayanti is referred as death anniversary in official Notice issued by Leparada Dist Admin

The Governor conferred ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ awards to the selected departments, NGOs, SHGs and volunteers who made contributions towards cleanliness.

The ‘Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari’ Award was awarded to Pasighat Municipal Council and District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), Tezu.

The ‘Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi-Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) Transformation’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency, Ziro and the District Urban Development Agency, Longding.

The ‘Swachh Food Street’ Award was awarded to thr District Urban Development Agency, Tezu and the District Urban Development Agency, Anini.

The ‘Waste to Art’ Award was awarded to the Deputy Commissioner, Lohit District and the District Urban Development Agency, Bomdila.

Also Read- Gauhati High Court expresses concern over deplorable condition of NH 415

The ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency, Longding and the ‘Public Advocacy for SHS 2024’ Award was awarded to the District Urban Development Agency, Palin.

The Chief Minister conferred the ‘Partners for SHS 2024’ Award to NSS Unit of Government College, Bomdila and Uzwal Ziro Charit Mission, Lower Subansiri District.

The award for the best performing PRIs, Industry Groups, Corporate, Spiritual Organizations, Residential Welfare Associations and Individuals was awarded to Mrs Sunita Mukhao, GPC, Wanghoo Panchayat, West Kameng, Bomdila, Genya Ori, ZPM cum Ambassador, Aalo, West Siang, Kojum Techi, Volunteer, Lemmi, Pakke Kesang and Photai Wangsu, Youtube Vlogger cum Ambassador, Longding.

The award for the best performing NGO and Self Help Group for their contribution in clean & green activities including river cleaning was awarded to North East Waste Collective, West Kameng and Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), Itanagar.

Also Read- 3 Killed After Helicopter Crashes In Hilly Area Near Pune

State Chief Minister Pema Khnadu, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and Commissioner Urban Affairs, Vivek Pandey also spoke on the occasion.

Senior officers of the State Government, district officers, NGOs, NSS Volunteers and students from various schools of the Capital city participated in programme.

Earlier, the Governor, accompanied by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udyan, Niti Vihar, Itanagar. The students of Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu presented Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jan to’ on the occasion.