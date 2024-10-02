Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti is referred as death anniversary in official Notice issued by Leparada Dist Admin

ITANAGAR– In an official notice issued by the Leparda district administration, mistakenly referred to Gandhi Jayanti as the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

We all know that Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated today i.e. on 2nd October. Jayanti means birthday. But in this government notice of Leparada, Jayanti i.e. birthday was referred as death anniversary.

If we think about it, this mistake may be small but it is very big mistake. Even if we assume that the clerk who typed this notice typed it by mistake as death anniversary instead of birth anniversary. But the question is how did the officer signed it without checking…?

The official notification issued by Incharge Deputy Commissioner Oter Gao inviting “Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha” to observe the Gandhi Jyanti, mentions October 2 as ‘Death Anniversary’ of Mahatma Gandhi.

The statement read, “With reference to the subject cited above, undersign cordially invites all executive members of your esteemed organization to the “Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha”- gathering of people from different religion communities to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his Death Anniversary – 2nd October 2024 at MK Multi Purpose Hall, Basar at 0800 hrs. A cleanliness drive, as part of Shramdaan activities of the Swachhata hi Seya will also be carried out in and around the above mentioned venue, before the program.”

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed nationwide as a national holiday to honor his contributions to the country.

This mistake raises concerns about the administration’s awareness and understanding of important national events.

However till filing this report, the district administration is yet to issue a clarification or apology regarding the mistake.