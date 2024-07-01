Arunachal: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu takes stock of flood situations in 39th Mebo A/C

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Taking stock of the flood situations under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district, 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency MLA, Oken Tayeng along with East Siang district Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Pasing, District Disaster Management Officer, T. Tashi, Monggu Banggo ZPM, Gumin Tayeng, Gaon Burahs etc visited flood affected areas today.

From past one week incessant rain has caused huge flooding on mighty Siang river and other smaller rivers due to which many road communications were disrupted including damage of electrical poles thereby disrupting of electric power supplies in Lower Mebo villages like Seram, Kongkul, Agam, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, Mer in East Siang district and Banggo, Paglam, Keba, Tini ali, Kebang, Kaling-I and Kaling-II under Dambuk Sub-Division in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The major road lifeline of lower Mebo along Mebo-Dhola road was also disrupted at Kadang River in between Ngopok and Motum Tin-ali wherein alternate culvert over Kadang korong (river) was also washed away there compelling public to take alternate road of Ngopok-Siluk-Mebo. The main bridge over Kadang Korong is undergoing maintenance and is likely to re-open for public after 15th July.

After visiting the flood affected areas, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng said that several hectares of lands were washed away by Siang river and several other damages took place due to incessant rain and water logging. “If soil erosion by mighty Siang river under current phase continues, many more lands of public will get washed away totalling to hundreds and thousands hectares. I will take up this matter to the state government for immediate supports”, added Tayeng.

Tayi Taggu, DC East Siang also said that several damages has taken place due to flood. I have asked the public not to venture around flooding Siang river for the safety of public life, added Taggu.

Tashi, DDMO East Siang district also warned the public to be careful venturing around Siang river and has also confirmed the damages and wash away of several hectares of lands including agricultural crops.

Meanwhile, Army personnel from Likabali and Sigar Military stations have also activated and camped their rescue team at Tarotamak river bank side in between Namsing and Gadum village from last 3 days. “We have evacuated around 36 people from Siboguri area near Mer and Paglam village and evacuation process still underway “, informed Major Sarat.