Arunachal: KV Tawang functioning without a regular Principal since last few years

TAWANG- Kendriya Vidyalaya Tawang ( KV Tawang ) is functioning without a regular Principal since last few years and several representations have been made to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) headquarters by the VMC Chairman and local MLAs requesting them to look into the issues but sadly no result has been seen till now.

Once again a meeting was held today at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (In-Charge), Tawang, to address the longstanding administrative and educational challenges faced by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tawang.

The meeting was led by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, and attended by Deputy Commissioner KV Sangathan, Tinsukia Zone, Ng. Surjabala Devi, In-Charge DC Tawang Sang Khandu, public leaders, Principal-in-Charge KV Tawang, and other officials.

The discussions primarily focused on critical issues affecting the school’s functioning and academic progress.

DC (In-Charge) Sang Khandu, who also serves as Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) for KV Tawang, highlighted several pressing concerns. These included the shortage of subject teachers, the lack of a regular Principal, the need for a dedicated school vehicle for emergencies, and additional support for the overall development of the institution.

The absence of a regular Principal and delays in appointing teacher relievers were identified as factors impacting the smooth functioning of the school and the academic progress of students.

MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, expressed his commitment to the school’s improvement, emphasizing that the prolonged absence of a regular Principal had disrupted school management.

He noted that teachers completing their tenure were frequently transferred without prompt replacements, creating further gaps in the academic structure.

He requested that the DC KV Sangathan, Tinsukia Zone, to convey these concerns to the higher authorities of KV Sangathan. MLA Tawang reaffirmed his support and cooperation towards enhancing the quality of education for the students at KV Tawang.

In response, DC KV Sangathan, Tinsukia Zone, Ng. Surjabala Devi, assured the attendees of her commitment to addressing these concerns. She expressed gratitude to MLA Tawang and the District Administration for their ongoing support and concern for KV Tawang’s welfare.

Devi assured that matters within her purview would be swiftly addressed and that she would bring other issues to the attention of KVS higher authorities. She pledged to maintain close communication with KV Tawang and committed to regular visits to monitor the school’s progress and ensure its smooth operation.

DC KV Sangathan, Tinsukia Zone, Ng. Surjabala Devi is on a three-day official visit to Tawang as part of her efforts to support and facilitate the betterment of Kendriya Vidyalaya Tawang.