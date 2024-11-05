ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Candle Light March in Memory of Late Techi Meena Lishi

Late Techi Meena Lishi, who was seven-months pregnant was found dead inside an SUV on 5 November, 2020, near the Karsingsa.....

ITANAGAR-   Tara Aab Multipurpose Welfare Society (TAMWS) and United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF) today jointly organised a candle light march to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of late Techi Meena Lishi. Hundreds of people including  relatives and family members of Late. Techi Meena Lishi, took part in peaceful candlelight march which was started from Naharlagun helipad Sunday market to A-Sector.

Each year on November 5th, we pay tribute to the memory of Lt. Techi Meena Lishi, whose life was tragically cut short, allegedly by her spouse, who was expecting a child, due to his affair with another woman. The two innocent victims continue to await justice, said one of the relative of Late Techi Meena.

Late Techi Meena Lishi, who was seven-months pregnant was found dead inside an SUV on 5 November, 2020, near the Karsingsa block point on NH-415 in capital complex. It may be recalled here that Late Techi was murdered by hired killer at the behest of her husband, Lishi Roni.

Yupia District & Session Court earlier in January 2023, discharged Chumi Taya, the live-in partner of main accused Lishi Roni, and Bijay Biswas from the case who were rearrested on 25th August, 2021 based on a petition filed by Meena’s family in connection with her murder.

Speaking to the media fraternity, the organizers said that despite the delay and the High Court’s decision to grant bail to the two accused due to lack of sufficient evidence against them, they are still hopeful towards the law and expect that justice shall prevail against the guilty.

