Arunachal: Anti-drug programme calls for collective action to tackle rising cases of addiction among youth

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- An anti-drug and social awareness programme was conducted on Saturday, September 7 at the Kiyit village community hall, located in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district. The programme was organized by the village-based group, Yondip Sirum, under the leadership of Chairman Maktel Perme, President Otem Panggam, and Secretary Totong Pertin, the event aimed to address the growing concerns over drug abuse in the region.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng took a firm stand, declaring that he would not shield anyone involved in drug-related activities, regardless of their connection to his voter base. He called on the community to actively identify addicts and peddlers and to assist law enforcement in bringing them to justice.

Tayeng expressed deep concern over the escalating drug problem in the subdivision and appealed to all sections of society to unite against it. He urged students to exercise strong willpower to resist peer pressure and the allure of drug use, emphasizing the need for collective action to prevent further spread of addiction among the youth.

Dr. Oson Borang, representing the Pasighat government rehabilitation centre, revealed that Mebo block has the highest number of drug addicts in East Siang district. He called on village authorities to take prompt action to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Gumin Mize, the district’s anti-drug warrior chairman, urged organizations like Yondip Sirum to actively support the police in combating the drug menace. Mize also pointed to the troubling involvement of personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in drug use and its peddling, which his team is working to expose and get them arrested.

Throughout the day, various speakers voiced deep concern about the alarming rise in drug addiction, particularly among the youth in local villages.

Oyar Tabing shared distressing incidents from the school, noting that personal belongings of teachers had been stolen by drug users. He stressed the need for immediate intervention, echoing concerns raised by other speakers.

Tokong Tayeng, Head Gaon Burah (HGB) of Kiyit, along with retired Principal Kaling Ratan, GSS Kiyit Headmaster Oyar Tabing, public leader Lining Pertin, and former MLA Ralom Borang highlighted the surge in thefts of both government and private property, attributing it to drug addiction.

Many speakers emphasized the urgency of organizing awareness programmes and taking stringent measures, including the identification and arrest of both addicts and peddlers.

The programme saw the participation of several key figures also , including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, Sibo Passing, who served as the Guest of Honour, Gaon Burahs from Kiyit, Borguli, and Ngopok villages, and students from Government Secondary School (GSS) Kiyit, further enhanced the programme’s outreach.

The programme served as a powerful reminder of the need for unified community efforts in combating the growing drug crisis in Mebo and the surrounding areas.