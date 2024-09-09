Arunachal: Education dept observes International literacy Day at Papum Pare

YUPIA- The education department of Papum pare district observe the International Literacy Day 2024 on September 8 to raise awareness about the significance of literacy as a fundamental human right and a matter of dignity. International Literacy Day 2024 is celebrated annually on September 8 around the world.

On this Occassion, Papum Pare DDSE T.T.Tara informed that during the two years of implementing the New India Literacy Programme/ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakaram in the district, nearly 450 adult learners have successfully passed the Functional Literacy & Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) and have received certificates from the National Open School (NIOS), New Delhi.

DDSE Tara was speaking during an International Literacy Day Programme observed here at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Yupia on Sunday.

He also urged everyone to volunteer and support the scheme so that the non-literate have the opportunity for personal growth and skill development, which can lead to transformative changes for individuals and the community.

C.K. Yab, DAEO i/c highlighted the significance of International Literacy Day. He briefed the participants about the ‘New India Literacy Programme (NILP) or ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakaram launched in the year 2022 to educate non-literates aged 15 years and above till 2027 (a five year central scheme).

He further informed that, the district has established five block-level literacy committees each headed by a designated Administrative Officer as Chairperson and BEO/BRCCs as the Members Secretary to oversee the scheme implementation in the block level.

“The district hosts over 50 adult learning centers each staffed with volunteer teachers that include Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, government school teachers, and church and youth volunteers and these volunteers are currently conducting survey activities for the current financial year. “ He further added.

The observance began with a Prabhat ferry , where School children displayed colorful banners and posters on the importance of education. The procession culminated at the campus of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya , Yupia.

The programme was attended by the officials from DDSE Yupia, teachers, volunteers and students.