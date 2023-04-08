Kiran Rijiju’s car met with a accident, No one hurt: Police

NEW DELHI- Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju’s car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, a loaded truck had collided with the Law Minister’s vehicle in the Ramban area. Officials said that No one was hurt.

According to the police, Rijiju was on his way from Jammu to Srinagar by car when it was hit by a truck in Ramban district. They said the minister later proceeded with the journey.

Arunachal: Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

“No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination,” Ramban Police added. Security personnel in accompanying cars had rushed to escort the minister out of his vehicle following the incident.

The accident took place near Sita Ram Passi in the Maroog area around 6 pm when the minister was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur. Rijiju eventually left for Srinagar, crossing the Banihal tunnel around 7 pm.

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India

A senior police officer said the truck driver was taken into custody for questioning but added the accident was “minor” and did not seem an “intentional hit’’. The officer said the truck was stationary but had skid backwards due to the slope of the road and hit Rijiju’s car.