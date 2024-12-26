ADVERTISMENT
Last Updated: December 26, 2024
2 minutes read
BREAKING- Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92, Breathes His last In Delhi AIIMS

NEW DELHI-   Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi late in the evening after his health deteriorated, where doctors declared him dead. He was 92 years old and was ill for a long time.

A distinguished economist and statesman, Dr. Manmohan Singh was India’s 13th Prime Minister, serving from 2004 to 2014, as well as Finance Minister when he helped shape the nation’s new economic policy at the dawn of the early 1990s.

Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

In his political career, Singh has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.

Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on 22nd May after the 2004 general elections and took the oath of office for a second term on 22nd May 2009.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, which is currently in Pakistan, and education started at Panjab University followed by Oxford and Cambridge where he received his doctoral degree in economics.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was an advisor to the Indian government, with several tenures at institutions, such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Planning Commission, that show off a deep understanding of economic theory with a profound basis.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Prime Ministership, spanning 2004-2014, was characterized by remarkable economic growth on the one hand and grave challenges on the other. He steered India into an average annual GDP growth rate of about 8%, fueled by domestic consumption, a growing middle class, and increased global trade.

He initiated many ambitious programs, including NREGA, a National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, to overcome the problem of rural poverty and unemployment. His initiatives for social welfare programs brought about a change in the lives of millions of Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden section of society. Moreover, his period saw the wonderful expansion of India’s infrastructure, which included the improvement in roads, telecom networks, and power generation capacity.

Dr. Manmohan  Singh was known for his humility, honesty, and ability to build consensus in a very diverse and often fractious political landscape.

