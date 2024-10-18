Arunachal: Women group Bagang Welfare Society Concludes Three Day Exposure Visit to Shergaon

SHERGAON- The Local NGO Garung Thuk, Shergaon, West Kameng district organized Three Day (16th -18th October 2024) exposure Visit on Sustainable Rural Living and Development for 21 women of Bangang Welfare Society.

The 21 Women Team Visited the picturesque village of Shergaon which has been awarded as the “Best Tourism Village of India 2023” in the Silver Category.

The participants were from 10 villages inhabited by the Bagang clans namely Jayang, Kasse, Wada, Laching, Passa, Sanglowa, Koloriang, Sosi, Namchar and Doripu of districts of East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Kurung Kumey.

The purpose of this exposure trip was to learn from the Shergaon experience on sustainable living, rural tourism, entrepreneurship of Home base products, bio diversity conservation.

Garung Thuk Local NGO, known for its grassroots efforts in community development and rural tourism promotion of the Village coordinated and organized the exposure visit. The visitors were provided with class room session for orientation and best practices of the sustainable Rural Tourism and the Sherdukpen Culture.

The Seinthuk Women SHG made a power point presentation on their activities and their achievements to the Visitors. There was a healthy interaction sessions where participants learnt a lot about the people and the place.

The field visits covered Granjo Project- Cherry Blossom plantation project of Jigaon Based NGO Zgang Depga were the visitors planted Cherry Blossom tree and visited Tanpe Droima Museum, Taklung Gompa, Mane Ringbu, Yokmuzor Buddha Park and Choskor festival of Domkho Village etc.

The Visitors were also provided first hand demonstration of running tourism related properties like Arbor Fort (Tree House Resort) by Sonam Thungon, were he showed how buildings can be constructed without cutting down the tree.

Chairman Garung Thuk Ledo Thungon expressed his thankfulness to the visitors for choosing Shergaon as destination of such exposure visit and also promised to guide the women folks in emulation of Good practices in future. He said he truly belived in cross learning within Arunachali communities for the development of the State.

The Tree Hugging Session conducted at Zengbu Lok (Sacred Groove) was truly icing on the cake to the whole visit. All of us felt genuine emotional connect with the nature, the experience was surreal. I always wished my team to feel the connection with the nature. I am thankful that Garung Thuk members conducted this session for us, said Mrs Sara Bagang, President Bagang Welfare Society Women wing who had coordinated the whole exposure visit.

Mrs Joanna Bagang, Vice President, expressed her deep gratitude to Villagers of Domkho and Morshing Village who welcomed the visitors in traditional manner during their Choskor Festival. Seeing the culture live was one of her best moments, she said. We need not go far off places to learn new things, everything is available within our own Arunachal , she added.