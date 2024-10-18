Arunachal: KDO students Union, Ayang foundation organise blood donation camp at Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to save more human lives, the Kuri Dajum Olung (KDO) Students’ Union Pasighat unit in association with voluntary blood donation organization NGO ‘Ayang’ organized a blood donation camp in Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat today.

Total of 28 units of bloods were donated by 26 male and 2 female blood donors out of 64 persons who had turned up for donation but couldn’t donate due to certain reasons like low weight, blood pressure issues etc.

The blood donation camp was led and attended by KDO Welfare Society, General Secretary, Tayi Taki, KDO Keling Kebang Chairman, Tahing Taga, KDO Publicity Secretary, Otobi Tamut, KDO SU Pasighat Unit President, Bilom Taga, GS, Siang Tamut, Health & Hygiene Secretary, Orik Paleng and founding Chairman of Ayang, Mrs Aini Taki Taloh.

Speaking on the sideline of the blood donation camp, the KDO office bearers said that the blood donation programme should be taken up by all the CBOs voluntarily to save life on humanitarian grounds.

There are many patients who direly need blood for a variety of reasons, including surgery, cancer, and newborn babies etc. So, by donating blood and saving the lives of others we are trying to do a noble and selfless service, said KDO members.

Tahing Taga from KDO also expressed his thankfulness to the voluntary blood donors from other societies while also giving best wishes to KDO’s student wing for their healthy life and better future.

On the part of Ayang foundation, Mrs Aini Taki Taloh, who is a known figure across Arunachal Pradesh and in the North East region as a whole for her record number of voluntary blood donation, said that she was approached by the students of KDO for voluntary blood donation camp to which she eagerly accepted, as blood donation is one of a noblest job of helping others.

“I have been donating blood for many years despite being a woman and my effort will continue to save lives. We from Ayang foundation always do the blood donation programme on a routine basis without any expectation in return. And because of my being a known figure in the field of voluntary blood donation and saving many lives, my volunteers fondly call me ‘Ayi’ which means ‘Mother’.

On the part of Blood Bank officer from BPGH, Pasighat, Dr. Dilem Modi expressed his thankfulness and appreciation to the team KDO and Ayang for voluntarily donating bloods for the needy patients. “There is no bigger service than donating blood, as by donating blood you save other’s lives.

Healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 65 can donate blood. Men can donate every three months, while women can donate every four months”, added Dr. Modi.