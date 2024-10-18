Arunachal: 1st JWC Meeting Held in Namsai to Strengthen Cooperative Movement

NAMSAI- In a major step towards realizing the vision of “Sahakar-se-Samriddhi” under the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, a plan is underway to establish multipurpose Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (mPACS)/LAMPs, along with Dairy and Fishery Cooperative Societies, across all Panchayats and villages in the country over the next five years. This initiative aims to saturate rural landscapes with a robust cooperative ecosystem.

To streamline the process and bring together all relevant stakeholders, the Ministry of Cooperation, in coordination with the State Government, NABARD, ArSRLM, and other line departments, has developed a comprehensive guideline known as the “Mardarshika.”

In line with this effort, a District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) meeting was held on 17th October 2024 under the chairmanship of C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai. During this meeting, a Joint Working Committee (JWC) was constituted, which will be chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Namsai, with Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) as the Member Secretary.

The committee includes members such as the District Development Manager (DDM) NABARD, District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Horticulture Development Officer (HDO), Assistant Director of Fisheries (ADF), ArSRLM representatives, Namsai LAMPS, Apex Bank, District Veterinary Officer (DVO), and District Planning Officer (DPO). The meeting was also attended by Dinesh Kumar Verma, Director, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

The first JWC meeting took place on 18th October 2024 at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai. All committee members were present, and the meeting focused on developing a district-wide roadmap to strengthen the cooperative movement.

In his welcome address, Shri Birik Bole, ARCS, Namsai, outlined the objectives of the JWC and emphasized the critical role of the cooperative sector in advancing rural development. He highlighted how cooperatives can significantly contribute to the economic well-being of rural communities.

Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD, elaborated on the scheme’s details and discussed the various types of cooperatives operating across the country. He emphasized the importance of forming cooperatives to enhance economic growth and stability at the grassroots level.

Dr. K. Sharma, DVO cum DPO Namsai, shared insights on the formation of Dairy Cooperatives in the district, while Smt. Joram Rupa, ADF Fisheries, highlighted the initiatives taken by the Fisheries Department to establish fisheries cooperatives.

The Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) and District Agriculture Officer (DAO) also proposed the formation of cooperatives within the horticulture and agriculture sectors, aiming to boost productivity and income for local farmers.

Representatives from ArSRLM discussed plans to convert existing Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) into viable LAMPS (Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies) to explore new business initiatives for the district.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to work collaboratively in enhancing the cooperative sector, fostering rural prosperity, and achieving the vision of “Sahakar-se-Samriddhi.”