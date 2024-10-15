ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Traditional mask-making workshop concludes at Shergaon

Last Updated: October 15, 2024
SHERGAON-  The three day traditional mask-making workshop, organised by Garung Thuk, a NGO and supported by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Royal Enfield, concluded today.

The event attracted participants from nearby villages of Jigaon, Morshing and Shergaon. The participants were all eager to learn the art of traditional wood mask-making and preserve their cultural heritage.

The resource person for the workshop was  Pema Tashi of Morshing Village who is the sole artist from the region, guided the participants in the intricate craft.

The workshop was the second edition of Traditional Mask Making workshop organised at Garung Thuk Community Library.

Last year artists tried to make human faces mask for initial learning, but this year they tried Tiger as theme.

All participants were trained to make tiger mask used for pantomime dance by the Sherdukpens said the Guru Pem Tashi.

He also said that he is overjoyed by number of young people who came for workshop and said he is confident that this art will survive.

S. Kundu , Deputy Commandant,  Jitendra Kumar Sharma Assistant Commandant, 73rd Battalion, SSB,  Rinchin Norbu Grangchidar, Curator of Tanpe Droma Museum of Morshing Village,  and Sang Norbu Thungon, member Shergaon Village Council graced the valedictory function of the workshop as Special Guest.

The Guest distributed the certificate to the trainee during the valedictory function.

S. Kundu, Deputy Commandant said that he is happy to see young people coming forward for the traditional crafts.

Ledo Thungon, trainee said that he is so happy to learn the art and hope to continue polishing this art.

Dorjee K Thungon, Deputy Chairman Garung Thuk said that the NGO would strive to felicitate more such workshop in future to keep the art alive.

He said that he plans to take the team to forest for Identification of log required for mask making. The workshop ended in a positive note.

