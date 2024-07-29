ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Entertainment

Arunachal:  Thupten Lhamu Crowned Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2024

The first runner-up, Danyi Reela, impressed the judges with her elegance and confidence, while the second runner-up, Gianga Ramching Mara, showcased her beauty and grace throughout the competition.

Last Updated: July 29, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal:  Thupten Lhamu Crowned Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2024

TAWANG- Thupten Lhamu of Tawang was crowned Miss Universe Arunachal in a dazzling ceremony. The prestigious event showcased the grace, talent, and charisma of Arunachal’s finest young women.

Thupten Lhamu, hailing from NamTsering village under Lumla subdivision in Tawang district, clinched the coveted title with her poise, intelligence, and commitment to community welfare set her apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The first runner-up, Danyi Reela, impressed the judges with her elegance and confidence, while the second runner-up, Gianga Ramching Mara, showcased her beauty and grace throughout the competition.

Thupten Lhamu’s journey to the crown was marked by dedication, hard work, and a passion for making a positive impact. As Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh, she will represent our state on the national stage at Miss Universe India.

Arunachal:  Thupten Lhamu Crowned Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2024

Chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated Lhamu and said Youth of Arunachal Pradesh are versatile & dynamic! “ Kudos to Ms Thupten Lhamu on winning Miss Universe Arunachal title in the pageant. Ms Lhamu will represent our State in Miss Universe India competition. We all join in praying for your success in the grand event”. The CM wrote in social media.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu also extended warm congratulations to Thupten Lhamu, recognizing her tremendous achievement. The entire community joins in celebrating this remarkable feat, she added.

Tags
Last Updated: July 29, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Theatre festival ‘Arunachal Rang Mahotsav’ concludes in Guwahati

Theatre festival ‘Arunachal Rang Mahotsav’ concludes in Guwahati

Four-day Arunachal Rang Mahotsav begins in Guwahati

Four-day Arunachal Rang Mahotsav begins in Guwahati

Kiren Rijiju launches Trailer Arunachali movie 'Love in 90's'

Kiren Rijiju launches Trailer Arunachali movie ‘Love in 90’s’

The Kerala Story: Why Controversy over this film

The Kerala Story: Why Controversy over this film

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings the International Broadway Musical Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for the first time

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings the International Broadway Musical Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’ to India for the first time

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Arunachal Film Festival 2023 begins

Arunachal Film Festival 2023 begins

Arunachal: Apatani singer Ania Leegang honored at International Women’s Day celebration

Arunachal: Apatani singer Ania Leegang honored at International Women’s Day celebration

Arunachal: Audition for Miss Nyokum Toru 2023 held

Arunachal: Audition for Miss Nyokum Toru 2023 held

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan finally released, gets unprecedented response

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan finally released, gets unprecedented response

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button