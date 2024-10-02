Arunachal: Tawang MLA announced annual reward of Rs 1 lakh for cleanest colony

TAWANG– Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering announced an annual reward of Rs 1 lakh and certificates for the cleanest colony within his constituency. He was addressing the Concluding programme of Swachchata Hi Sewa fortnight on Wednesday at Tawang.

In commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Diwas, the closing ceremony of the Swachhata Hi Seva fortnight was held in Tawang on Oct 2, 2024.

The event was organized by the Department of Urban Development & Housing and the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department, in collaboration with the District Administration, Tawang.

The programme, hosted at the DC Office premises, was attended by key dignitaries, including MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, Commander of Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, In-charge Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu, SP Tawang DW Thongon, as well as other district heads, public leaders, army personnel, and NCC cadets.

During his address, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his gratitude to the concerned departments for the successful conduct of the Swachhata Hi Seva fortnight. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness, noting that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an ongoing movement that requires continuous effort and behavioral change.

Given Tawang’s prominence as a tourist destination, he stressed the duty to maintain a clean environment.

He also advocated for appointing Swachhta ambassadors to raise public awareness on cleanliness and sought cooperation from army authorities and market committees to conduct weekly cleanliness drives.

Commander of Tawang Brigade, Brigadier VS Rajput, reiterated the need for cleanliness to start from within, stating that maintaining a clean environment is key to ensuring a healthy, disease-free life.

He underscored the importance of individual contributions in keeping one’s surroundings clean as a step toward a healthier nation.

In his remarks, I/C DC Tawang Sang Khandu expressed satisfaction with the success of the awareness campaigns conducted during the fortnight, which was launched on 17th September 2024 by the ZPC Tawang.

He congratulated the Urban Development & Housing Department for their efforts in urban areas and the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department for their work in rural regions.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards and certificates to winners of essay writing and painting competitions held during the fortnight, and the felicitation of Safai Mitras for their dedicated efforts in maintaining cleanliness.