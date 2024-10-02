Arunachal: RGU celebrates 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

ITANAGAR- A One-Day National Workshop On “Mahatma Gandhi and Making of Modern India” was organised by the International Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies (ICGPS), Department of History of RGU on 2nd October, 2024 to mark the 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme started with a floral tribute at Wall of Heroes and Portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Students of the Department of Fine Arts & Music and Department of History performed the Bhajan “Vaishnava Janatho” and Spinning of Charkha. Prof. P.K. Nayak, Coordinator, ICGPS gave the welcome address and set the programme’s tone by highlighting the relevance of Gandhiji’s ideas and messages in everyone’s life. This was followed by a Pledge for “Non-violence and Peace” led by Registrar, RGU, Dr. N.T. Rikam.

Further, a video clip highlighting the achievements of the events conducted during the month long Swachhata Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva was also showcased to the audience as a part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration by the university.

The first resource person, Prof. Niranjan Roy, Department of Economics, Assam University, Silchar deliberated on the topic “ Armanirbhar Bharat in Gandhiji’s Vision”. He expressed that the idea of being self-reliant which India is working upon is in line with Gandhiji’s message.

The second resource person, Prof. S. N. Singh, former Coordinator, ICGPS, deliberated on the topic “A Non-violent Gandhian Soldier: Lal Bahadur Shastri”. He expressed the contributions of Shastriji in nation building and the meaning of his famous slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” in the context of making India a socialist country.

This was followed by address from Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, RGU, Prof. S. K. Chaudhuri, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar.

The chairperson of the occasion, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha address the gathering and noted the importance to inculcate peace within and outside. He also expressed the need for diligent and honest contribution for the welfare of the society.

Prize distribution of various events conducted on observation of the “Week of Non-Violence” was held through the hands of the dignitaries. A group tabla performance on the theme “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata” was also held.

The programme ended with a Vote of thanks from Dr. Tajen Dabi, Deputy Coordinator. The master of the programme was Dr. Rajeev Ranjan from Department of Hindi.