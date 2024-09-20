Arunachal

Arunachal: Sona attends chintan shivir follow up meeting in Namsai

The primary agenda of this crucial meeting was to delve into the aftermath of the insightful Chintan Shivir concerning education and aspirational district development.

NAMSAI- Today, the Minister for Education, of Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Pasang Dorjee Sona, demonstrated exemplary leadership by chairing a Chintan Shivir Follow up meeting coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall in Namsai.

The primary agenda of this crucial meeting was to delve into the aftermath of the insightful Chintan Shivir concerning education and aspirational district development.

Minister Sona, in his address, emphasized the critical necessity of comprehending the foundational issues afflicting the education sector and urged concerted efforts from community entities and stakeholders to fortify the educational framework collaboratively.

In a visionary directive, Minister Sona urged the District Education Authorities to vigilantly oversee the maintenance of school infrastructure and advocate for the myriad advantages of school amalgamations.

Opening the session, the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, C R Khampa, eloquently welcomed all attendees and underscored the paramount importance of such gatherings in fortifying the education landscape.

During the meeting, enlightening presentations were delivered by key officials including DDSE Namsai,Mrs K S Umbon, and Dr. K Sharma, DPO Namsai.

They meticulously discussed various pivotal matters like school profiles, enrollment statistics, school consolidation strategies, emphasis on bolstering healthcare and education domains, and the pivotal shift towards prioritizing quality education over mere quantity.

Dr. Sharma also shed light on the transformative MoU with ASILIA for advanced e-Fencing technology to monitor teacher punctuality, showcasing a progressive vision for educational governance.

Moreover, the 47th Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, the esteemed local MLA, echoed sentiments of gratitude for the proactive organization of such impactful deliberations at the grassroots level.

He accentuated the urgency of enhancing parent-student-teacher engagements and underscored the establishment of vigilant monitoring committees for advancing school infrastructure growth.

The meeting culminated with a gracious vote of thanks from DDSE Namsai and was graced by the illustrious presence of several dignitaries including the Secretary of Education, Director DEE, DySPD, SPC, Nodal officer DEE, ZPC Namsai, Superintendent of Police, Administrative Officers, CBOs along with revered stakeholders from the Department of Education.

