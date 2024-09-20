Arunachal

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada kick starts with ABHA Drive

NAHARLAGUN-  The Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada in Arunachal Pradesh kick started the 10 days celebration by conducting an ABHA drive in Naharlagun on Friday.

Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada in Arunachal Pradesh kick started the 10 days celebration of Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada by conducting an ABHA drive for doctors and staff of Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Naharlagun.

The drive was initiated under the leadership of Ms. Anu Singh, ICLS, State Mission Director, ABDM and carried out by State ABDM PMU in assistance of District ABDM Coordinator (DAC) Pakke Kessang under the supervision of Dr. Dusu Gambo, State Nodal Officer, ABDM.

The drive was hugely supported by Director of Health Services, Dr. Riken Rina who not only provided the team with space for conducting the drive but also encouraged all the doctors and staff to actively join in the activity.

The ABHA drive was conducted in DHS Conference Hall on 20th September 2024 from 9 am to 3 pm. A total of about 158 ABHA numbers were generated. The Ayushman Pakhwada celebrations will continue from 20th September till 30th September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on 27th September 2021 to the nation.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which has been implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) to promote digitalization of healthcare and create an open interoperable digital health ecosystem in the country celebrates its 3rd year this September.

To mark this occasion, every year health sectors of the nation celebrate Ayushman Pakhwada.

