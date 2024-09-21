Arunachal

Arunachal: Congress protest at Tezu as nationwide movement against BJP govt

Women in large numbers came to support the immediate implementation of women reservation bill.

Last Updated: September 21, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Congress protest at Tezu as nationwide movement against BJP govt

TEZU-  The Lohit & Anjaw District Congress Committee staged a Dharna protest at Gandhi Chowk, Tezu District, Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh, on 21th September 2024, in solidarity with the nationwide movement against the BJP government.

In continuation with the ongoing nationwide protest demanding for JPC on Adani Megascam, Nationwide caste census, respect to the Constitution of India and immediate implementation of Women Reservation bill was organized at Tezu by the District Congress Committees of Lohit and Anjaw.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The resource person was Mina Toko APCC Vice President. Those accompanying her were APCC in-charge of Lohit District Mamang Taksing and BCC president Talli Kraa Daadi  Langpu Tallang.

Also Read- APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Dignitaries present were Lohit DCC president Badamso Tayang, BCC president Bisip Bellai, Anjaw DCC President Bajalum Korah, Anjaw BCC president Gungso Kri and contesting candidate of 44-Tezu Assembly Constituency of the last held elections Ms Jeremai Krong.

Women in large numbers came to support the immediate implementation of women reservation bill.

Tags
Last Updated: September 21, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

Arunachal: Students sensitised on saving endangered Hoolock gibbon in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Students sensitised on saving endangered Hoolock gibbon Arunachal Pradesh

Aaranyak provides essential field equipment to CSMT at Pasighat

Aaranyak provides essential field equipment to CSMT at Pasighat

Arunachal: APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Arunachal: APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

Arunachal: Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

Arunachal: Ratu launches Swachhata Hi Seva campaign for Papum Pare dist

Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Arunachal: Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Sewa meeting held at Ziro

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Sewa meeting held at Ziro

Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button