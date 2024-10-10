Arunachal: APSLSA conducts Mega Legal Awareness Camp

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) organized Mega Legal Awareness Camp on the occasion of 45th Foundation Day of APWWS at Dree Ground, Pappu Nallah.

Participants were facilitated Free Marriage registration, counselling and sensitized on the entitlements and benefits provided under various mandated schemes of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and other Govt welfare schemes and women related laws.

IEC materials/brochures were also distributed for visual and easy understanding of the schemes to ensure that justice is access by all.

31 couples were facilitated free marriage registration on the spot during the camp, while over 100 women and public participated and benefitted the from the mega Legal awareness Camp.

Dasanglu Pul, Minister, Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs & Science & Technology also graced the programme as Chief Guest and briefed on schemes including women & children related.