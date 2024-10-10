ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Review Meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao held at Namsai

During the review meeting, Miti Siboh, CDPO Namsai gave a detailed presentation on the works undertaken in this quarter on BBBP.

Last Updated: October 10, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Review Meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The 2nd quarter District Task Force Review Meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was held today at DC’s Conference hall under the chairmanship of C R Khampa, DC Namsai.

During the review meeting, Miti Siboh, CDPO Namsai gave a detailed presentation on the works undertaken in this quarter on BBBP. She highlighted initiatives such as free anemia screening camps for adolescent girls, a girls’ marathon, and various awareness programs, while also outlining her vision for future BBBP projects.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Following that, status and progress of Mission Vatsalaya was presented by Protection Officer, District Child Unit Protection and Mission Shakti by Central Administrator, One Stop Centre, Namsai.

DC Namsai, C R Khampa stressed on the use of social media platforms for raising awareness about issues affecting women and children.

Also Read- Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

He said “local incidents needs to be highlighted so that the community can become aware and informed, take appropriate measures and reach out to the relevant authorities to address these crimes”. He then called for a stronger efforts to advance the three missions.

As a part of International Girl’s child day, winners of essay and drawing competitions were also felicitated by DC Namsai in the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: October 10, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Arunachal: Review meeting held for upcoming Tawang International Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Review meeting held for upcoming Tawang International Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Lending of guns to hunters will be treated as a co-hunter, says DC East Siang

Arunachal: Lending of guns to hunters will be treated as a co-hunter, says DC East Siang

Arunachal: Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, says Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, says Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Protest against proposed 12,500 mw hydropower project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Protest against proposed 12,500 mw hydropower project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: FSSAI license inspection held in Tawang

Arunachal: FSSAI license inspection held in Tawang

Arunachal: 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

Arunachal: 62nd Walong Day celebration set to unfold with grandeur and reverence

Arunachal: Daporijo Assembly Constituency is at the top in BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

Arunachal: Daporijo Assembly Constituency is at the top in BJP Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

Arunachal: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign launched in Tawang

Monsoon Alert: IMD issues Very heavy rain in northeast India for next 4 days

Monsoon Alert: IMD issues Very heavy rain in northeast India for next 4 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button