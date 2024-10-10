Arunachal: Review Meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The 2nd quarter District Task Force Review Meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was held today at DC’s Conference hall under the chairmanship of C R Khampa, DC Namsai.

During the review meeting, Miti Siboh, CDPO Namsai gave a detailed presentation on the works undertaken in this quarter on BBBP. She highlighted initiatives such as free anemia screening camps for adolescent girls, a girls’ marathon, and various awareness programs, while also outlining her vision for future BBBP projects.

Following that, status and progress of Mission Vatsalaya was presented by Protection Officer, District Child Unit Protection and Mission Shakti by Central Administrator, One Stop Centre, Namsai.

DC Namsai, C R Khampa stressed on the use of social media platforms for raising awareness about issues affecting women and children.

He said “local incidents needs to be highlighted so that the community can become aware and informed, take appropriate measures and reach out to the relevant authorities to address these crimes”. He then called for a stronger efforts to advance the three missions.

As a part of International Girl’s child day, winners of essay and drawing competitions were also felicitated by DC Namsai in the meeting.