Arunachal: Himalayan University organized International Workshop on Research and Publication Ethics

ITANAGAR- The Four-day International Workshop on “Research and publication ethics” organized by Himalayan University (HU) through virtual mode concludes on Thursday.

About 16 resource persons were drawn from various national and international universities, colleges, and institutes like India, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan etc.

The most eminent Dr. N. Venkatarathnam, Dean and Associate professor of finance, Department of management studies, Sambhram University, Jizzax, Uzbekistan delivered the talk on “Publication Ethics, Definition, and Importance.” and what the need of Scopus indexed publication in present scenario.

Dr. Dilli Babu, Associate Professor, Dept. of Management Studies, Sambhram University, Jizzax, Uzbekistan delivered a talk on “Publication Misconduct concept and reasons under publication ethics.”

Also Read- Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

Dr. Arun Kumar, Associate Professor, Taylor’s University, Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia delivered the talk on “Publication Ethics: a guide for academics and researchers”. He said that the original research data having the novelty does not require the highly efforts for publication.

Dr. Sumanta Dutta, Senior Faculty member, Commerce, St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, emphasized on “Managing Research Fraud” and “Predatory Journal Publication & Authorship Issue.”

Prof. Sudipti Banerjea, Retd. Professor, Department of Commerce, University of Calcutta, INDIA spoke about “Philosophy and Ethics: Philosophical Research and Ethical Enquiry as Qualitative Research approaches in Social Sciences.

Prof. Sivaram Prasad, Professor Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur explained about the “Ethical Philosophy for good research”.

Also Read- 4 dead, 3 injured after Wall Collapse at Karsingsa

Dr. C.D. Rao, Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Navoi State Pedagogical Institute, Navoi, Uzbekistan explained about “Predatory publishers and journals.” and what’s the need.

Dr. Kalapati Madhavi, Dean, School of Commerce, Parks College, Tirupur, affiliated to Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu delivered the talk on “Publication Ethics: Definition, Introduction and importance”

HU, Dy. Dean Academic Affairs, Dr. Raja Husain concluded the session by giving the remarks for the resource person, organizing team and participants on what parameters researchers need to focus in future.

Prof. Vijay Tripathi Registrar (HU), was the chief guest and delivered the valedictory address. The valedictory session was hosted by Dr Raja Husain, Organizing Secretary and Dy Dean Academic, Prof. Venugopal Rao, Vice chancellor Himalayan University was the guest of honor and emphasized the role of research and publications ethics in academicians’ life.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

About 380 participants from different institutions, universities and colleges across India and abroad participated in the workshop and benefitted by updating their knowledge about research and publication ethics for future use.

Participants gave good feedback about the workshop and appreciated the entire organizing team Himalayan University.

They also requested to organize such a type of event in future. Mr. Reyom Head Admin and HoD/faculties from various departments such as Dr. Sonbeer, Dr Saidul, Mr. Imran, Mr. Rasheed, Ms. Joram Yari, Mr. Krishna Sonar Roy, Ms. Renu graced the occasion.