Arunachal: 4 dead, 3 injured after Wall Collapse at Karsingsa

KARSINGSA- At least four people were killed and three others were injured when the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Karsingsa collapsed on Tuesday midnight after heavy rainfall, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

The boundary wall of the Central Workshop of Karsingsa APST collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday midnight.

The tragic incident resulted in the unfortunate death of four individuals on the spot and left three others injured.

A police team along with local residents promptly responded to the scene, rescued eight individuals alive, including the three injured and retrieved four dead bodies from the debris.

The timely response of the police team from Banderdewa Police Station led by Insp Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa saved the lives of three injured individuals trapped under the debris.

Deceased victims, Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman, and Pal Biswas. While Injured persons are Akash Biswas, Rakesh Biswas and Arun Ali

The injured have been provided necessary medical care. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examination at TRIHMS Naharlagun. The police and district administration are closely monitoring the situation.