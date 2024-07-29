ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ACGF organizes one-day awareness-cum-workshop on Junior Robotics and basic AI

The event attracted more than 300 students from 25 schools,..............

Last Updated: July 29, 2024
1 minute read
ZIRO-  The Apatani Career Guidance Forum (ACGF) in collaboration with Xantra-the first edtech in northeast successfully conducted a one-day awareness-cum-exposure program on Junior Robotics and Basic Artificial Intelligence at Padi Lalyang Memorial School Auditorium Hall last Saturday.

The event attracted more than 300 students from 25 schools, educators and technology enthusiasts from across the region, eager to delve into the world of robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

The program aimed to introduce young minds to the fundamental concepts of robotics and AI, offering them hands-on experience and inspiring them to pursue careers in technology. The event featured a series of interactive presentations, demonstrations and expert talks, making it a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

The programme comprised interactive presentations where students had the opportunity to learn and understand basics of  Robotics, AI, gaining practical experience and a deeper understanding of Robotics-AI, hands-on demonstrations by experts showcasing basic Robotics-AI applications, explaining how artificial intelligence works and its potential to revolutionize various industries, question and answer sessions where participants engaged with  experts, and asked questions thereby enhancing their understanding of the subjects.

ACGF president Er. Mudang Tacho welcomed the participants while advisor ACGF and Secretary Horticulture Koj Rinya presented an inspiring talk and encouraged the students to be ready to face the future of robotics and AI.

Dr Nayan Basumatary, the founder director of Xantra-the first Edtech in northeast said, ‘We are committed to develop the AI-eco-system of northeast through our Robotics-AI workshops and by supporting the school students in their learning’.

