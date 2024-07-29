Arunachal: Oken Tayeng, MLA Mebo takes stock of flood damages in Borguli village

PASIGHAT- ( Maksam Tayeng ) Amidst the huge and continuous soil erosion taking place along the left bank of Siang river under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district during this flood season of monsoon, Oken Tayeng, MLA Mebo along with Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Sibo Passing took stock of the extent of flood damages of land erosion in the presence of Gaon Burahs, PRI members and land affected people.

Oken Tayeng visited the vital and major soil erosion sites at New Borguli and Old Borguli village areas including agricultural land affected areas where he met the affected landowners along with village GBs, PRI leader.

The GBs and affected landowners informed the visiting MLA and ADC that the flooding Siang river has already damaged huge areas of agricultural lands.

The land affected people like Tolo Tayeng, Odan Tayeng, Oying Lego Tayeng and GB Tokong Tayeng appealed to Oken Tayeng to initiate a flood control project/measures to protect the WRC fields which are under threat from erosion.

They also appealed to the Pema Khandu led state government to immediately grant funds for construction of flood control boulder embankments along the river bank to stop further soil erosion.

During the visit of MLA and ADC, WRC field and cash crop owner of New Borguli village was seen crying over their only source of ration/living being under erosion by flooding Siang river, saying their only source of rations/livings under threat of erosion.

On the part of MLA, Oken Tayeng assured to take up the matter of soil erosion with the state government so that immediate flood control guide bunds along the river bank from New Borguli sericulture farm to WRC field areas could be constructed.

Tayeng also said that the flooding Siang river has already eroded away a huge chunk of village land at the tune of 100 hectare per year which is not less than a major catastrophe.

During the visiting of flood affected areas, ADC Mebo also distributed torch lights to the Gaon Burahs of Borguli village. MLA and ADC was also accompanied by officers from WRD, PWD, PHED and electrical department along with PPA Block President, Upok Ratan.