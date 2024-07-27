ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APWWS team visit Rani to get update on Serene murder case

Mohimang Litin expressed her gratitude for the APWWS's visit, being the first society to reach out to her.

PASIGHAT-  A team from Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society ( APWWS ) , including President Kani Nada Maling, Vice-President Yab Yazor Camdir, Law Coordinator Adv. Oyam Binggep, and Assistant Auditor Engam Rumi Zirdo, visited Rani and met with Mohimang Litin, the mother of the boy who was tragically beaten to death at the Serene Rehabilitation Centre in Pasighat recently.

They visited her at her home in Rani Village, Pasighat, where she was visibly distressed and overwhelmed by the loss of her only son.

Mohimang Litin expressed her gratitude for the APWWS’s visit, being the first society to reach out to her.

She conveyed her sorrow and helplessness, pleading for justice for her son, saying, “Hum toh bahut garib hai, madam log. Pata nahi kya karega. Hum ko madad karo, mera beta ko justice dilana ke liye.”

The APWWS, being a mother NGO, understand and empathize her pain and assured her of their support.

After visiting her, the team also met with OC Pasighat, Ege Lollen, to get an update on the case.

Also Read- Youth beaten to death at a Rehab Center in Pasighat, 11 arrested

Pasighat Police had arrested 11 people on charges of beating a youth to death in Serene Life Rehab Centre in Pasighat. This was Informed Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal Superintendent of Police, East Siang.

Initial findings was suggested  that some inmates wanted to leave the center, leading to a violent altercation with the management. The physical punishment inflicted proved fatal for Olip Litin Mukherjee. Further investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence and statements from injured inmates and the accused.

